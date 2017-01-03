Police: Man shot himself, made up drive-by story

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who allegedly told police he was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night actually shot himself, police said.

Reports of a shooting on the 12000 block of SW Longhorn Lane came in just before 8:30 p.m., Mike Rowe with Beaverton Police Dept. told KOIN 6 News.

A gunshot victim told officers he was shot by someone he knew when he left his apartment. But police later determined he had shot himself.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

