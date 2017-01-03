Police: Man shot himself, made up drive-by story

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who allegedly told police he was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night actually shot himself, police said.

Reports of a shooting on the 12000 block of SW Longhorn Lane came in just before 8:30 p.m., Mike Rowe with Beaverton Police Dept. told KOIN 6 News.

A gunshot victim told officers he was shot by someone he knew when he left his apartment. But police later determined he had shot himself.

Update on shooting. Subject shot himself and concocted a story of a drive by. — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) January 4, 2017

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.