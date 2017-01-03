Non-chronic TriMet fare evaders won’t face charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Prosecutors in the TriMet service region will no longer pursue Class A misdemeanor charges against non-chronic TriMet fare evaders.

TriMet will still enforce its fares and district attorneys may review Class C misdemeanor charges against chronic fare evaders, however.

District attorneys in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties announced the change in response to a Portland State University fare evasion study that found African-Americans are excluded from TriMet for fare evasion at a higher rate than white evaders. The study concluded TriMet did not intentionally discriminate against African-Americans.

“It is of the highest importance that justice guides our prosecutorial decisions. When deciding whether to initiate prosecution it is important to consider, among other things, fairness, equity and proportional consequences. Our offices share a concern that the racial disparity confirmed in the PSU study could lead to unjust results in the criminal justice system,” according to a statement signed by three district attorneys.

In the statement, the DAs said criminal charges would still be pursued against those whose “behavior-related conduct such as that which involves assaultive or offensive physical contact, disorderly conduct that involves the use of physical force or conduct immediately likely to result in the use of physical force.”

In response, TriMet called the DAs’ enforcement change “fair” and said the transit agency would consider “a number of initiatives to assure fare enforcement practices are equitably applied and not overly punitive.”

“After conversations with lawmakers and interested parties, TriMet initiated conversations with district attorneys in our service district (Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties) about the consistent application of the Interfering with public transportation law. The district attorneys, through many discussions, have come to an agreement about how this law is enforced across the three counties, which is in line with what TriMet believes to be fair.

“TriMet is pursuing a number of initiatives to assure fare enforcement practices are equitably applied and not overly punitive. The agency recently completed the most in-depth evaluation ever of our fare enforcement practices and an independent third-party analysis found no evidence of systemic racial bias. The evaluation did reveal possible improvements to our fare enforcement practices and opportunities to avoid putting offenders into the judicial system unnecessarily, which we are evaluating.

“(Interfering with public transportation) remains a vital element for law enforcement efforts to regulate disorderly conduct that threatens the safety of our riders and our employees. TriMet continues to support the use of this Class A misdemeanor in such cases as we work to provide safe transit service.”

