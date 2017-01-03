Most TriMet fare evasion charges won’t be enforced

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Prosecutors in the TriMet service region are backing off of fare evasion charges in response to a transit agency study that found minorities are disproportionately affected.

The study, conducted by Portland State University, found TriMet did not intentionally discriminate against minorities. However, because a ridership survey found minorities were more likely to ride without tickets, among other things, the study found minorities were punished at a higher rate.

Because of that, the DAs said they will no longer prosecute Interfering with Public Transportation cases, except for those involving physical and other threats.

“It is of the highest importance that justice guides our prosecutorial decisions. When deciding whether to initiate prosecution it is important to consider, among other things, fairness, equity and proportional consequences. Our offices share a concern that the racial disparity confirmed in the PSU study could lead to unjust results in the criminal justice system,” read a statement signed by the District Attorneys for Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.

In response, TriMet issued the following statement:

“After conversations with lawmakers and interested parties, TriMet initiated conversations with district attorneys in our service district (Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties) about the consistent application of the Interfering with Public Transportation (IPT) law. The district attorneys, through many discussions, have come to an agreement about how this law is enforced across the three counties, which is in line with what TriMet believes to be fair.

“TriMet is pursuing a number of initiatives to assure fare enforcement practices are equitably applied and not overly punitive. The agency recently completed the most in-depth evaluation ever of our fare enforcement practices and an independent third-party analysis found no evidence of systemic racial bias. The evaluation did reveal possible improvements to our fare enforcement practices and opportunities to avoid putting offenders into the judicial system unnecessarily, which we are evaluating.

“IPT remains a vital element for law enforcement efforts to regulate disorderly conduct that threatens the safety of our riders and our employees. TriMet continues to support the use of this Class A misdemeanor in such cases as we work to provide safe transit service.”

