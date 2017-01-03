Man linked to murder faces jail weapons charges

Related Coverage Third suspect in Gresham murder to be arraigned

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 25-year-old man awaiting trial for a 2013 homicide will be arraigned Tuesday on allegations he had a dagger inside the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Tomas David Luna-Lopez is now charged with one count each of supplying contraband, being in possession of a weapon by and inmate, and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

He’s been in custody since Oct. 3, 2014 when he was arrested by Gresham police after being linked to a killing at Red Sunset Park on July 5, 2013.

Trial for the homicide case isn’t expected to start until September 2017.

If Luna-Lopez is convicted, prosecutors intend on seeking a “dangerous offender sentence.”

In court filings, prosecutors wrote Luna-Lopez was convicted in 2010 and served prison time for being involved in a shooting that wounded a man. That shooting was committed – along with the murder case he’s currently under indictment for – with co-defendant Kevin Luna-Gonzalez.

Luna-Lopez is accused of being the getaway driver in the July 2013 shooting, according to court records. Luna-Gonzalez is accused of being the shooter.

The victim in the July 2013 shooting, Paulino Venancio-Lopez, was described by investigators as “an innocent bystander.” Both shootings Luna-Lopez was involved in happened in the same park.

The July 2013 shooting also wounded a second man. There was a female and her 5-day old child at the park when the shooting occurred. Prosecutors claim the mother and child were “victims of near misses with bullets passing near them as they enjoyed the park.”