Man accused in Vernonia shooting to plea

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) – A 53-year-old man is set to be sentenced for a shooting that left another man dead March 2015.

Kirk Travis Avila is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon for a plea and sentencing hearing. Specific details of the plea agreement and sentencing have not been disclosed.

The shooting happened in Vernonia on March 26, 2015 and killed Jesse Depue, according to R. Stephen Atchison, the district attorney for Columbia County.

Avila has remained in custody in the Columbia County jail charged with murder, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm since his arrest.

Court records show Avila’s defense team was preparing for a self-defense theory had the case gone to trial.