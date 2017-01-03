Hypothermia claims life of homeless man in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homeless man in East Portland died from hypothermia on Monday night, police say.

Mark E. Johnson, 51, of Hillsboro was found dead in the 9900 block of East Burnside Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities were called to do a welfare check on an unresponsive man lying in front of a business at 7:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man lying on a pillow with a blanket covering his body.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded and determined the man had died hours earlier, police said. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be hypothermia.

If anyone sees an unsheltered individual that appears to be in danger or a medical crisis, they should call 911. To request a welfare check on someone, call the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333.