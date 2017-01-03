Dungeness crabbers continue strike

Fishers from Northern California to the Canadian border are striking

A tank is filled with fresh Dungeness crab at the Alioto-Lazio Fish Co. on Fisherman's Wharf Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in San Francisco. The commercial California Dungeness crab season began on Tuesday, in time for Thanksgiving. Last year's season was delayed several months, well after the holidays due to toxic levels of Domoic acid that were found in the crab. The closure lasted through March and caused fisherman to lose millions. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dungeness crab fishers from Northern California to the Canadian border are vowing to continue their strike over the purchase price.

Ken Bates, vice president of Humboldt Fishermen’s Marketing Association, says that as of Monday the Dungeness crab fleet is tied up from Morro Bay, California to Westport, Washington.

The strike started December 28 after Pacific Choice Seafood in Humboldt County, California, offered to pay $2.75 a pound for the tasty crustacean. Crabbers whose seasons had already opened had negotiated a price of $3 per pound.

Prices were not set in all fisheries because the West Coast commercial Dungeness crab season opened in waves this year, due to elevated domoic acid levels that made the crustacean unsafe to eat.

Crab fishermen who are receiving $3 a pound say they won’t let others receive any less for the wildly popular seasonal food.