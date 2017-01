HUBBARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A body was found in a burning house early Tuesday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 18000 block of Fobert Road NE around 3 a.m. and found three separate structures on fire.

No information about the body found has been released and the sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

KOIN 6 News is at the scene and will have more information soon.