3 detained after 2 robberies, pursuit and crash

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) – Three people are in police custody after two robberies, a pursuit and crash in Portland.

Gresham Police told KOIN 6 News the situation began around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when they were called out to investigate a strong-armed robbery near 162nd and East Burnside. Shortly after that, police got reports of a carjacking a couple blocks away, according to Gresham Police Officer Adam Baker.

“The suspects returned to the second victim (carjacking) and strong-armed them for some more property,” Baker said.

A short time later, the stolen car was pursued by Portland Police. The chase ended near Northeast 66th and Alameda after the driver crashed. In a tweet, the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct said there were no injuries.

Gresham detectives have been assigned to the case and will be questioning the three people taken into custody.

Baker said there are no outstanding suspects.