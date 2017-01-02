World of support for rescued dog battling cancer

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — For Lucy the basset hound and her adopted family, it was love at first sight.

Seven years ago, Meghan and her husband adopted Lucy, a stray basset hound from California, through the Oregon Humane Society’s Second Chance program.

“She kind of just came up to us, like, ‘OK, you’re my new owner,’ and that was just it. That’s why we just fell in love with her,” Meghan told KOIN 6 News. At the time, Lucy was 3.

This past July, Lucy was diagnosed with cancer. The Pratts set her up with treatment and Lucy went into remission.

But it came back in November — “and that’s how the whole story and legacy of Lucy kind of started,” she said.

Her brother lives in Japan and began a Facebook page — Lucy beating cancer — and a GoFundMe page that has circled the globe with support for the 10-year-old basset hound.

“It’s been amazing,” Meghan said.

Lucy and her family have received messages of support and love from Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Georgia, France, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Mongolia, China, Japan, Australia and throughout the US.

“It’s just amazing that so many people all over the world are showing their support for Lucy and encouraging words to help, you know, help her fight against cancer,” she said.

Her brother made a pdf with a picture of Lucy and the message: I Stand with Lucy Against Cancer. People hold the printed pdf, take a picture and post it to Lucy’s Facebook page.

Lucy is continuing her weekly treatments and Meghan said they’ll keep going “as long as she has quality of life.”

“But now I think she’s creating a legacy and raising awareness to pet cancer.”

Lucy already has made a difference, Meghan said.

“There’s many ways that she inspires,” she told KOIN 6 News, and described her as optimistic and fun loving.

“I think it really sends a message to appreciate every day and to just remain optimistic in life.”