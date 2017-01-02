Portland jazz club owner Jimmy Mak dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just days after his jazz club closed because of his ongoing health concerns, the owner of Jimmy Mak’s has died.

Jimmy Makarounis announced at the end of November his eponymous club on 10th in Northwest Portland would close because of his battle with larynx cancer.

His death was confirmed by a Jimmy Mak’s spokesperson.

Our beloved friend and mentor, Jimmy Makarounis, passed away early this morning after a prolonged battle with cancer. He will be remembered by those who loved and knew him for his kindness, tenacity and unending generosity. We will carry on with his spirit in our hearts. Details will be forthcoming regarding services and arrangements. On behalf of the Makarounis family we thank you all for your love and support in this difficult time. — Jimmy Mak’s Facebook page



Earlier in 2016, Makarounis announced plans to move the club around the corner because their current location was sold to a developer.

But as his health became more of an issue, doctors insisted he step away to concentrate on his health. He was looking for another owner to step up, but those efforts have — as of now — not been fruitful.

