Police to drivers: Zip ties are not snow chains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police took the opportunity on Monday to remind drivers attempting to brave snowy roads that putting zip ties on tires doesn’t count as snow chains.

The California Highway Patrol posted the image above on Facebook with a reminder to drivers, “Seriously don’t be this guy! Zip ties! These will not suffice as traction control devices.”

In Oregon, the law requires snow chains or traction tires to be used on all highways when signs are up telling drivers to do so. For more information on snow chain usage in Oregon, click here.