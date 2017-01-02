Police: Molalla man shoots, kills wife during dispute

MOLALLA, Ore. (KOIN) — A Molalla man allegedly shot and killed his wife during a dispute Monday night, police confirm to KOIN 6 News.

Both the man and woman were said to be intoxicated when the dispute began on the 800 block of June Drive, Molalla Police Dept. said.

The man allegedly shot his wife in the face.

She died on the way to the hospital, police said.

The man is currently in custody but it is unclear what charges he faces.

KOIN 6 News is on the scene and will have more information shortly.