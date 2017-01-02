OR teen dies in New Year’s Eve shooting, friends flee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old boy from Josephine County died on New Year’s Eve after an accidental shooting, police say.

Oregon State Police said authorities were called to a residence on Robertson Bridge Road near Merlin on December 31, 2016, at 8:30 p.m. in response to a shooting report.

When they arrived, first responders discovered a 16-year-old boy had been shot and died from his injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the boy had several friends over while his parents were out of town, and he accidentally shot himself while handling a firearm. His friends called 911 and began CPR, but the boy died before emergency personnel arrived.

Several friends are thought to have fled prior to emergency crews showing up, and officers would like to speak with them about the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call OSP at 541.776.6111.