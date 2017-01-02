Kia crashes on I-5, 2 women fall to their death

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. (KOIN) — Two women fell to their death from a bridge along I-5 after they got out of their car to report a crash.

Around 2:30 a.m., the women were headed south in Douglas County when they lost control of their 2002 Kia SUV. It crashed on the bridge crossing the South Umpqua River and both women got outside the car, the Oregon State Police said.

One of them called 911 to report the crash. What happened next is unclear.

Both women apparently crossed over the railing of the bridge and fell about 80 feet to the riverbank. Both women died at the scene.

Their names have not been released. The investigation into what OSP calls a “death investigation” continues.