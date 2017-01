PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with delivering heroin in Northeast Portland.

Edson Duran-Hernandez had 12 ounces of heroin in his car, plus a cell phone, a knife and $2530 in cash, Portland police said. He was arrested December 30 when officers were doing a drug investigation around NE 69th and Sandy Boulevard.

Duran-Hernandez is also charged with possessing and manufacturing heroin.