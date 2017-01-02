Fundraiser to fix Longview woman’s heater exceeds goal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Longview community came together last week, raising funds to repair a woman’s heater, and now they’ve exceeded their goal.

In December, Longview police officer Terry Reece learned a 67-year-old woman named Jane didn’t have enough fuel to run her wood stove and heat her home. So, he started collecting wood for her. Soon, others followed, giving wood to Jane.

The wood stove was all she had to warm her home after her heater broke. She didn’t have enough money to repair it due to living on a fixed monthly income.

Eventually, a licensed HVAC technician volunteered his time and determined the problem with Jane’s heat pump was a shorted compressor. The technician said it’d cost $2,600 to repair.

That was when a neighbor named Tina Smith started a GoFundMe with a goal of $3,000 to repair the heat pump. As of 3:30 p.m., the fundraiser had surpassed that goal with $3,455 raised.