Candlelight vigil to be held for trooper shot on Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held on Monday evening for the Oregon State Police trooper shot on Christmas Day.

On December 25, 2016, Nic Cederberg was shot multiple times following a police chase with a murder suspect. He was immediately taken to OHSU and underwent multiple surgeries. He is still listed in critical condition. On December 28, 2016, Cederberg spoke his first words since being admitted to the hospital.

The event will be held in North Plains, where Cederberg was previous stationed. It’s being organized by the North Plains Police Department and the City of North Plains at the Jessie Mays Community Center on Northwest Hillcrest Street. The vigil will start at 6 p.m.

The community is invited to attend and show support for Cederberg. Free parking will be offered at St. Edwards Catholic Church on Northwest 313th Avenue.