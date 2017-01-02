Biomass testing delayed at Boardman coal plant

Related Coverage Hearings on coal transfer terminal at Boardman

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric says it’ll determine whether Oregon’s last remaining coal-fired power plant can run entirely on biomass in the next couple of months.

The East Oregonian reports PGE had planned to conduct a test burn at the Boardman plant using woody debris by the end of December. But the test has been delayed due to the utility having to keep up with an increased electricity demand brought on by winter weather.

PGE spokesman Steve Corson says the full-day biomass test burn will now be held sometime in the first quarter of the year.

The utility has been looking into whether the coal plant can run on an alternative source of fuel, instead of installing costly emissions upgrades.

The facility faces closure if PGE can’t decide on an alternative fuel source by 2020.