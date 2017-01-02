ATV crash on Clark County road leaves 1 injured

CLARK CO., Wash. (KOIN) — A person ejected from an ATV on a Clark County road Monday night had to be airlifted to the hospital, deputies said.

Four people were illegally riding 2 ATVs on NE Berry Road just after 8 p.m. when one of them crashed at NE 240th Avenue, Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators determined the driver failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, crashing into a power utility box.

A passenger riding the ATV was ejected and sustained significant injuries. A LifeFlight helicopter took the injured person to a local hospital for treatment.

None of the people riding the ATVs were wearing helmets, deputies said.

Alcohol and icy roads are believed to have contributed to the crash.