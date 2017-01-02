5-year-old’s wheelchair stolen in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 5-year-old’s wheelchair was inside an SUV stolen from a home in a Northwest Portland neighborhood early Monday morning.

The 2004 Chevy Suburban — Oregon plate 214HFQ — was taken from a home in the Linton neighborhood, Portland police said. Inside the SUV was the pediatric wheelchair for the child with special needs.

Anyone who spots the vehicle — white with pink accents — is asked to call 911. Anyone with information should call Portland police and reference case number 17-1180.

