Warming shelters to stay open as cold continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Icy temperatures caused warming shelters to open across the Portland metro area over New Year’s weekend, and they’re not closing yet.

Several people staying at the warming shelter at Imago Dei Community told KOIN 6 News they typically prefer to camp outside, but conditions now are simply dangerous.

“I’d be out in a tent right now,” Larry Hofmann said. “I do have blankets and things like that, but 15 degrees, 16 degrees, that’s pretty chilly.”

At Transition Projects off NW Hoyt Street, staffers spent New Year’s Day turning their day center into a warming shelter.

“This week is shaping up to be an especially tough week for people who really have nowhere else to turn,” Executive Director of Transition Projects George Devendorf said.

And with icy temperatures projected to stretch into mid-week, Devendorf said Transition Projects will likely have emergency bed spaces open through at least Thursday.

“Our staff are actively putting out the word and asking people to spread the word that this resource is available tonight and throughout the week,” he said.

They are also putting out the call for warm clothes donations.

“We desperately need hats, gloves, socks,” Hofmann said. “I really appreciate these guys being open for us to be able to come in here and get warm and be safe.”

