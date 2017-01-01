Turkish Americans in PDX heartbroken after NYE shooting

Related Coverage Gunman in New Year slayings at Istanbul club still at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Portland, heartbroken Turkish Americans are watching their country handle the aftermath of a new massacre.

A New Year’s Eve celebration turned into a chaotic crime scene after a gunman opened fire at a crowded Istanbul night club during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

There’s not a day that goes by where Sadettin Yildizhan, a Turkish-American living in Portland, doesn’t worry about his family in Turkey.

“My daughter, she lives very close to that club,” said Yildizhan.

Surveillance video shows the gunman, reportedly dressed up as Santa Claus. Yildizan said this is Turkey’s violent reality.

“Every day when I wake up, I’m just rushing to my phone, and look on my phone, and I’m looking at what people shared on the Facebook,” he said.

Yildizhan said he doesn’t want to move back to his home country just because of all the bad things taking place there.

The area where the attack took place was packed. It’s a popular part of the city.

“There’s not any place to go. It’s not safe,” he said.

This was yet another devastating attack, marking the end of a violent and politically turbulent year for turkey.