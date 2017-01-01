Salem man drowns while fleeing from police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man drowned on Sunday morning while trying to escape police, authorities say.

Christopher Free, 34, was speeding on Mission Street near Winter Street around 12:40 a.m., and an officer with the Salem Police Department later found his vehicle parked on Liberty Street Southeast. As the officer walked toward Free’s vehicle, Free sped off and crashed at Liberty Street Southeast and Mill Street.

At that point, authorities said, Free fled on foot.

The man was found hiding under the High Street Bridge (which has very little vertical clearance) in the water, according to the Salem Police Department. Officers negotiated with Free for 20 minutes, but he refused to come back onto dry land. Eventually, he submerged, and an officer jumped into the water, pulling him out.

Officers started CPR, and Free was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is planned for Monday.