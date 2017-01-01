Providence welcomes first Portland baby of 2017

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — A baby girl born at Providence Newberg Medical Center early New Year’s Day is believed to be the first baby born in the Portland area in 2017.

Orianna Suh was born to Beaverton parents Victoria and Calvin Suh at 12:08 a.m., hospital officials told KOIN 6 News.

The baby girl was 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches long when she was born. Her original due date was December 28, but she waited until the new year to make her appearance.

Orianna is the first child for the Suhs.

Welcome to the world!