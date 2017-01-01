Portland home shot multiple times on New Year’s Day

Officers were called at 1:23 a.m. to a home in the 8900 block of North Portsmouth Avenue

A Portland house was shot multiple times on New Year's Day, and casings were found near North Portsmouth Ave and North Houghton Street. January 1, 2017, (Google Maps)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland home was shot multiple times early on New Year’s Day, and it’s being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team.

Officers were called at 1:23 a.m. to a home in the 8900 block of North Portsmouth Avenue after getting reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found the residence had been struck multiple times, but no one was injured. A total of 7 people were inside the residence when it was shot at, police said.

Bullet casings were found near the corner of North Portsmouth Avenue and North Houghton Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call police at 503.823.2087.