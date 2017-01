PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A male pedestrian was killed in Gresham on Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle, police say.

The incident took place near Southeast 190th Drive and Southeast Division Street, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Authorities said the driver remained at the crash site and cooperated with investigators after the incident.

No names from the crash had been released as of 10:30 a.m. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.