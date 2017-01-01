Klamath County sees 3rd homicide in less than a week

Related Coverage Man charged with murder of his younger brother in Bonanza

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in Klamath Falls early Sunday.

Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that the death marks the third homicide handled by the county’s major crimes team in the past six days.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 12:40 a.m. and found 25-year-old Tyler Balais dead. Police arrested Kassandra Imbert. She has a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Klamath County Circuit Court.

A juvenile relative was arrested in the killing of a 74-year-old Keno woman early Saturday.

And on Monday, a California man was arrested and accused of killing his younger brother in Bonanza, Oregon. A probable cause statement filed by Oregon State Police says 52-year-old Travis Kimball called 9-1-1 Monday to report that he stabbed his brother Troy Kimball, and then shot him.