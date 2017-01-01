I-205 NB closed at Foster Road after man struck, killed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 205 northbound lanes in Portland were closed on Sunday afternoon when a man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer, police say.

At 12:36 p.m., officers were notified that a man had been struck and killed on Interstate 205 northbound near Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they learned the man had pulled off the interstate and was struck after exiting his vehicle, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stopped and is cooperating with police.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at the Foster Road exit and is being allowed to re-enter at Powell Boulevard.

Police said the freeway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

