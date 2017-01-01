Driver hits crowd after fight in Fred Meyer parking lot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Three people were injured after a car struck a crowd of people following a fight in a Salem grocery store parking lot early Sunday.

Salem Police said in a news release that a 51-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Two others sustained less severe injuries. All 3 are from Salem.

A fight had spilled from the Shack Bar & Grill and moved into the Fred Meyer parking lot around 2:15 a.m.

Police say one of the people got into a sedan, circled the crowd a couple of times, then drove through the people who were fighting. The driver hit at least 3 people.

The motorist was last seen driving east through the parking lot. Police are investigating.