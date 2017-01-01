3 injured after vehicle driven over Gresham WinCo wall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were injured after a teenager drove a car over a 6-foot retaining wall at a Gresham WinCo on Saturday night, police say.

The Gresham Police Department said a 17-year-old female driver tried to exit the parking lot over a 6-foot retaining wall, and the car flipped over, landing in the parking lot below. Though the driver was cited for DUII, her name isn’t being released because she’s a minor.

Two other unnamed 19-year-olds were in the car with her at the time of the crash.

All 3 sustained injuries that authorities said weren’t life threatening.

The incident took place at the WinCo on 2511 SE 1st St.