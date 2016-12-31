Vancouver apartment fire affects 31 people

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Thirty-one people were rousted from their apartments after a fire in one apartment caused other damage at a complex in Vancouver Friday night.

Firefighters arrived at the Parklane Apartments, 10269 NE Notchlog Drive, just before 8 p.m. and saw smoke pouring out of an upstairs apartment. Two people and a dog were rescued and the fire was contained to that one apartment. Hot embers in the attic required some extra firefighting effort.

No one was hurt, but the electricity to 15 apartments was turned off. The American Red Cross is helping those 31 people affected.

A cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.