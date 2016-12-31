Top places Portlander’s took Lyft to this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lyft rideshare service shared the top locations people got rides to in 2016.

Unsurprisingly, most of the top locations overall were in major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. Lyft has been operating in Portland for a while now and has become one of the top ways to get around.

The “Lyfie” awards go to the top spot in 6 categories.

Most visited restaurant: 10 Barrel Brewing

Most visited bar: White Owl Social Club

Most visited event venue: Mississippi Studios and Bar Bar

Most visited transit stop: Sunset Transit Center

Only in Portland: Powell’s Books

Trending destination: Century Bar