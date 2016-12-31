Top places Portlander’s took Lyft to this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lyft rideshare service shared the top locations people got rides to in 2016.
Unsurprisingly, most of the top locations overall were in major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. Lyft has been operating in Portland for a while now and has become one of the top ways to get around.
The “Lyfie” awards go to the top spot in 6 categories.
Most visited restaurant: 10 Barrel Brewing
Most visited bar: White Owl Social Club
Most visited event venue: Mississippi Studios and Bar Bar
Most visited transit stop: Sunset Transit Center
Only in Portland: Powell’s Books
Trending destination: Century Bar