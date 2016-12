PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy was struck and killed by a train in Keizer on Friday, December 30.

The teen was hit on the tracks that run between NE Chemewa Rd and NE Tepper Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were 30 cars on the train but only an engineer and conductor on board. They stopped, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Marion County officials are investigating. They believe they have identified the teen but have not released his name at this time.