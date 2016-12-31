Pita Pit employees save tips to give back

Related Coverage Clackamas Co. toy drive desperate for donations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the manager at an Oregon City Pita Pit asked employees if they wanted to forego their tips for a month, no one hesitated to get on board.

The idea was to save the tips and donate what they earned to groups in the community for the holidays.

Manager Gabby Mead and owner Drew Boyer gave the staff the option of privately declining to participate.

“… We understand money is tight, but everybody came to us with open arms and said ‘yeah, let’s do it!'” Mead said.

“Half the time we’re only hearing about all the negativity in the world, so I think just bringing that little bit of light, like ‘Hey, we’re just a bunch of kids, but we’re also making a difference in a small way,'” employee Ashley Kenner said.

They raised $600 in tip money in November and Boyer matched the donation.

“I just didn’t know how good they were,” Boyer said. “As far as their hearts, willing to give to people and actually caring about people.”

Boyer called what his staff did “life changing and amazing” and told KOIN “They are all-around genuine, good people and this holiday season has brought out the best in them.”

After hearing news that a toy drive in Clackamas County needed gifts for older teenagers, the employees set out to buy gifts for that age group to donate.

They also donated portions of their $1,200 to the Salvation Army, Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Clackamas County Women’s Services, the Oregon Humane Society and the Stop Out Bullying Campaign.