As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts, deadly attacks at gatherings and deaths of legendary celebrities.

Here’s a look at how people are ushering in the new year:

People watch the fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) A firework illuminates the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's Eve celebration on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Sunday, Jan.1, 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Red Square which was blocked by police during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. New Year's Eve is Russia's major gift-giving holiday, and big Russian cities were awash in festive lights and decorations. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr) Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and surrounding skyscrapers to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) A young woman writes '2017' using a sparkler during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP) Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Fireworks explode from Auckland's Sky Tower as the new year is welcomed to New Zealand, Jan 1, 2017. (Peter Meecham/New Zealand Herald via AP)