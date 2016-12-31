Pair suspected of stealing from store manager

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman allegedly stole a consignment store managers’s cell phone and wallet on December 28 in Vancouver.

The pair went into The Treasure Trove consignment store in the Orchards area in the early afternoon. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department said the woman distracted the store clerk while the man went into the back office and took the items, then they left.

No one realized the theft happened until a few hours later and by that time, the suspects had used the stolen credit card several times.

Woman is white, 30-35 years old with dyed red hair. The man is white, 30-35 years old with an average build and brown hair in a ponytail with a beard.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call Sgt. Tony Barnes at 360.397.2211 Ex.1706