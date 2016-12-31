Investigation continues in officer involved shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington Count Major Crimes Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead and Oregon State Trooper injured on Christmas Day.

Five officers who fired their weapons in the incident remain on administrative leave as part of the standard investigation procedure. Those officers are Anthony Cristofaro with Hillsboro PD, Eli Sanders with Tualatin PD and from Sherwood PD– Stan Smith, Joe Twigg and Chris Pierce.

The officers have all been interviewed as part of the investigation.

The injured OSP Trooper, Nic Cederberg, also fired his weapon but has not been interviewed. He is still recovering from his injuries at OHSU.

Other officers from King City, Newberg and Tigard and deputies from Washington and Yamhill Counties were involved but did not fire any shots.

The suspect involved was 30-year-old James Tylka, who died in the shootout. Tylka is suspected of killing his wife, 24-year-old Kate Armand.