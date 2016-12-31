How to stay safe with a cold start to 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of the coldest weather the Portland metro area has seen so far this winter is on the way to kick off the new year, bringing certain weather dangers with it.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation usually has a skeleton crew on New Year’s Eve, but extra staff have been called in to deal with the transition from rain to snow expected around midnight.

There is concern that the weather will make for a dangerous driving situation. After Portland spent a week digging out from a major snow storm just a few weeks ago, PBOT is preparing to handle the roads.

“PBOT will have crews all over the city at high elevation areas on our anti-icing routes,” Spokesman Dylan Rivera said.

PBOT is encouraging New Year’s Eve revelers to take TriMet, which is offering free rides after 8 p.m. They say if driving is necessary, be aware than it may not be snowing in lower elevations like downtown, but once you get into the hills you could find a more dangerous situation.

Trucks will treat some roads with magnesium chloride but sides streets could still get slick is snow and ice build up.

“We want everyone to just be aware of their surroundings and know there is cold weather in the forecast, know what that means for how you are going to get around,” Rivera said.

Rivera also says it’s important to have an emergency kit in your trunk if you’re driving. It should include warm clothes and chains for your tires. If you’re driving an experience trouble on the road, pull out of the travel lane so you don’t block traffic.

Weather can cause problems at home too. The Red Cross, which is currently assisting families displaced by a Friday night apartment fire, has a warning about heaters.

“Things like curtains or carpet, you want to make sure that those things are at least 3 feet way from a heating source,” Communications Director Monique Dugaw said.

Dugaw said failure to clean our your chimney can also bring a disaster. Chimney fires are the most common kind they see.

A working smoke detector is also a must.

“Many people mistakenly believe that they have more than 2 minutes to escape a home fire safely,” Dugaw said. “Make sure you have a plan for your family.”