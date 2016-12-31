Charlie Hales bids farewell: ‘City in good hands’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At midnight, he will be the former mayor of Portland.

Charlie Hales bid farewell to City Hall on Friday with a tribute to Portland, the people that live here and the diverse, open-mindedness of its citizens.

In the statement, Hales said he and his wife, Nancy, will take “a long-deferred adventure over the next 18 months,” but will return to Portland “as private citizens and will start the next chapter of our work lives.” He didn’t say what that adventure will be.

The 60-year-old one-term mayor said he and the other leaders at City Hall accomplished many big things over his 4-year term: climate leadership, prohibiting fossil fuel infrastructure, smart growth planning, affordable housing, tackling homelessness.

“Portland continues to be a national and international leader. What we do and how we do it has and will continue to inspire other cities across the country and across the globe. At a time when cities are the innovators and pacesetters for public policy, that leadership has a positive impact far beyond our city limits.

“Portland is a city where real progress, and real democracy, are not only possible, but are part of who we are.”

He also put up a website — CharlieHales.com — touting his accomplishments on behalf of the city of Portland.

“Again thank you, it’s been an honor to serve this great city as your Mayor — because of all of you, I know our future is bright and the city is in good hands.”

Ted Wheeler sworn in

Ted Wheeler quietly took the oath to be Portland’s mayor at 10 a.m. Friday when he was sworn in at Portland Auditor Mary Hull Caballero. The oath takes effect at midnight on January 1.

A public ceremony will be held Wednesday at Jason Lee Elementary School, and Wheeler is expected to make a few remarks. A press conference for the new mayor is set for Friday, January 6.