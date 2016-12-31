Alabama favored over Washington in Peach Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No one has a better perspective on the Peach Bowl between Number 1 Alabama and 4th ranked Washington than Southern California, having faced both teams this season.

And while the Trojans would love to see their Pac-12 rival advance to the national championship game, first-hand experience has them leaning toward picking the Crimson Tide.

“I would love for Washington to win, bring the national championship back to the Pac-12, but it’s kind of hard to go that way when you got a team like Alabama,” safety Chris Hawkins said at Rose Bowl media day Friday.

Kickoff at Noon. Game on ESPN

USC handed the Huskies their only loss this season with a 26-13 upset in Seattle, and that performance is frequently cited as a main reason why Saturday’s matchups favors Alabama. Washington rushed for just 17 yards and quarterback Jake Browning was sacked three times and threw two interceptions, buckling under the pressure from USC’s young but improving defensive front.

Hawkins really likes Washington’s skill players, but their chances to have an impact on the game depend on the offensive line keeping Browning upright against Alabama’s collection of pass rushers. Alabama had three sacks and nine tackles for loss in a 52-6 win over USC during the season’s opening weekend.

Defensive tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu summed up the dilemma that most USC players were wrestling with.

“The head is somewhere else, but I’ve got to back the Pac, man,” he said.

Congresswomen wager barbecue, salmon on Peach Bowl matchup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Congresswomen from Alabama and Washington are wagering barbecue versus salmon on the outcome of the football game between the universities in their home states.

The University of Alabama and the Washington Huskies meet Saturday afternoon in the championship semifinal. The winner will advance to the national championship game.

Representative Terri Sewell of Alabama and Representative Suzan DelBene, both Democrats, announced the bet that has become a good-natured tradition among politicians.

Sewell is wagering barbecue ribs from Tuscaloosa’s Dreamland BBQ restaurant.

DelBene has offered up fresh Northwestern salmon from the Puget Sound.