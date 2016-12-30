Woman arrested after Portland strip club shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot a man at a Portland strip club early on Friday morning, police say.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were called to Jags Clubhouse on North Columbia Boulevard at 12:44 a.m. in response to a 37-year-old man being shot in the shoulder.

When officers arrived, they learned the man had been shot by a 24-year-old woman after an argument. She was taken into custody without incident afterwards. A firearm was taken as evidence in the case.

The man was hospitalized, and his injury was not life threatening.

Police did not release the name of the woman involved in the incident.