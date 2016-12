PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington Department of Transportation is searching for a private plane that went missing just after 6:44 p.m. on Thursday, officials say.

The private plane left Seattle’s Boeing Field traveling to Port Angeles less than an hour before it went missing.

Officials say the aircraft disappeared near the Dabob Bay area east of Quilcene.

Jefferson County deputies are searching the ground, and a Civil Air Patrol plane was launched.