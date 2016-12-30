Top KOIN.com stories from 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No one can deny that 2016 has been an interesting year.

These are some of our top local stories, in no particular order.

The saga of the Bundys and the militant takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County has spanned all of 2016. The takeover began on January 2 after more than 100 protesters marched through Burns to support the Hammonds.

Ten months after the takeover began, a jury found 7 of the occupiers not guilty of conspiring to impede federal workers from doing their jobs at the refuge through threats, intimidation and force.

Ammon Bundy, Ryan Bundy, Neil Wampler, Kenneth Medenbach, Shawna Cox, Jeff Banta and David Fry were acquitted. Others involved still await trials for the takeover case.

On October 19, a gas line explosion destroyed the Dosha Salon Spa building on NW 23rd and Glisan. NW Natural said a contractor dug into a gas line and within 15 minutes, crews evacuated the building. Eight people, including firefighters, were injured, but non seriously. Portland Mayor Charlie Hales said it was a miracle no one was killed.

Starting on the night of the election, Portlanders took to the streets to speak out against President-elect Donald Trump. What started as peaceful demonstrations quickly turned to riots. Rampant vandalism and violence overtook the initial protests, resulting in more than $1 million in damage to local businesses and city property.

A group called Portland’s Resistance, lead by activist Gregory McKelvely, often organized the protests and crowdfunded more than $55,000 on GoFundMe to help businesses affected by the riots.

Thousands of protesters joined the marchers in the streets each night. A total of 113 people were arrested in Portland over the course of the week of anti-Trump protests.

Thirty one-year-old Benjamin Barber became the first individual to be prosecuted and sentenced under Oregon’s new revenge porn law. He was arrested after he allegedly posted several pornographic videos of himself and a person he was once in an intimate relationship with. When the relationship ended, Barber uploaded the videos to several adult websites without permission, authorities said.

Kaylee Sawyer, a 23-year-old Bend woman, was killed on July 24. Edwin Lara faces 4 counts of aggravated murder in connection with her death after he allegedly went on a crime spree that included kidnapping, carjacking and shooting a man. Authorities believe Sawyer was hit with a car before her body was dumped on Hwy 126.

Eleven Union Pacific rail cars carrying highly volatile crude oil derailed near Mosier, Oregon in the Columbia River Gorge on June 3. Several of the cars caught fire, and a significant amount of oil spilled into the river. A faulty rail fastener was blamed for the derailment and Union Pacific apologized for the incident.

Frustration over homeless camping along the Springwater Corridor came to a head in summer 2016. What was once a popular running and biking trail became home to hundreds of homeless people were living along the trail, making it a dirty and dangerous place for Portlanders.

Starting on September 1, the city conducted a sweep of the trail. Outreach workers attempted to connect those living there with resources.

The Magna Carta, written in 1215, was the first document to rein in the power of a monarch and is widely regarded as the basis upon which Western democracy was formed.

“Democracy’s Blueprints: The Documents that Built America” will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society from July 29 through February 1, 2017.

Elevated levels of toxic heavy metals were found in the air in SE Portland, sparking outrage from people who feared the possible health risks from exposure. Cadmium and arsenic were found and tied to glass makers Bullseye Glass Company and Uroboros Glass.

Elevated levels of lead were found in the water in several Portland Public Schools buildings due to old pipes. It turned out that water hadn’t been tested since 2001 and in the fallout, Superintendent Carole Smith resigned. The district shut off drinking fountains and began providing bottled water in its buildings.