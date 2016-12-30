PPB finds man with 4 gunshot wounds to his legs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police found a man with 4 gunshot wounds to his legs on Friday at 1:05 a.m.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers found the 19-year-old man after a shooting report came in from East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue.

He was suffering from 4 gunshot wounds to his legs. As officers approached, they saw he was holding a firearm, authorities said.

After he was told to drop the gun, the unidentified man did so. He was then hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Multiple bullet casings were discovered near where police found the man.

Authorities said it’s unclear if the injures were self-inflicted. No suspect has been arrested in the shooting, and the gang enforcement team is investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call police at 503.823.3333.