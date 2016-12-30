Police still looking for mom missing after hitchhiking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are still searching for a Jefferson County woman who went missing in November while hitchhiking, authorities say.

Tonya Bennett, a mother of 3, went missing on November 25 while hitchhiking, according to the Madras Police Department.

November 25 is Bennett’s birthday, and there’s been no activity on her social media accounts or phone since she went missing, authorities say.

Anyone with information on her location is encouraged to contact the Madras Police Department at 541.475.2424.