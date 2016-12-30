PDX Transportation Bureau hire involved in corruption probe

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Portland Transportation Bureau’s new construction project manager has a felony conviction for lying on tax documents in connection to a federal corruption investigation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that according to court documents, Millicent Williams directed $110,000 from a nonprofit she ran toward an inaugural ball at the request of a Washington, D.C., councilman. She pleaded guilty in 2013 and served 15 months probation. She was not accused of personally benefiting from the misdirection of funds.

Williams says she was open with Portland officials about the conviction during the hiring process.

City officials say Williams’ career in the nonprofit and public sectors outweighed her criminal conviction.

The hire comes a year after Portland passed a policy prohibiting employers from asking prospective employees about their criminal history until after making a conditional job offer.