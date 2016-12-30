PDX officials warn of NYE drunk driving dangers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People across the world will be celebrating the New Year on Saturday night, but after the ball drops, it’s one of the most dangerous times to be on the roads.

On Friday, Portland officials urged drivers to make smart choices.

From a sharp increase in deadly crashes, to a snow-caused night-long gridlock on Portland’s roads, it has been a very difficult year for metro drivers.

Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Leah Treat called 2016 a horrifying year in terms of traffic fatalities, and she said a safer 2017 begins with smart decisions on New Year’s Eve.

PBOT stood alongside Portland police and fire officials on Friday as all three organizations drove home the point of avoiding drinking and driving.

TriMet is also doing their part to keep the roads safe. They’ll be waiving fares on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. and offering extended hours on MAX trains.

KOIN 6 meteorologists aren’t forecasting anything more than a chance of a light snow dusting New Year’s night in the Portland metro area, but local drivers have seen it doesn’t take much to cause real problems on the roads.

Portland Fire Chief Mike Myers said tomorrow night residents should only drive if they have to, because despite all these warnings, the streets will still be flooded with impaired drivers.