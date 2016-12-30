Parks and Rec to take wedding reservations Jan. 3

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Future brides and grooms hoping to get married in Portland Parks and Recreation cites in 2017 will get their chance to save the date (and spot) on Tuesday, January 3.

There are 200 parks, gardens and natural areas that are available for weddings and receptions. Popular parks include the International Rose Test Gardens, Cathedral Park, Mt. Tabor and the Portland Memory Garden.

PP&R expects about 100 reservations to be made that day and will have hot drinks for people waiting in line on that cold morning.

The department recommends couples to pick their top 3 locations and dates before they come and be prepared to pay for the application.

PP&R will issue wedding permits beginning at 8 a.m. for walk-in registration and 12 p.m. for online, phone and fax registration. Walk-ins will be taken at the customer service center at 1134 SW 5th Ave on the corner of SW 5th and Madison. The phone number is 503.823.2525.