New Year’s Weekend: Cold, snowy in some areas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be the warmest day for at least a week, so enjoy the mid-40s this afternoon.

A front has cleared the area, and shower activity is isolated this morning. By afternoon, skies will turn partly cloudy.

New Year’s Eve will start sunny, with areas of fog in the Willamette Valley before a system moves in from the north by evening.

Scattered showers along the coast are expected by Saturday afternoon. The rain will arrive just in time for New Year’s Eve dinner dates around Portland.

Snow levels will drop throughout Saturday night. During the overnight hours, snow levels will drop to the valley floor, but just as we’re getting cold enough for snow, moisture will be wrapping up west of the Cascades. A trace of snow may fall along the Interstate 5 corridor, but that’s about it.

Here’s a look at the snow forecast Saturday night/Sunday:

Outside of a few morning showers or flurries, Sunday looks mainly dry around Portland. East of the mountains and over the Siskiyous, scattered snow showers will continue throughout New Year’s Day.

Cold air will begin spilling into the region on Sunday night, and an arctic blast will dominate next week.

High temperatures will be below freezing Monday through Thursday with overnight lows in the teens.

In central and eastern Oregon, high temperatures will be in the teens with overnight lows below zero. Expect mostly sunny conditions and strong, frigid wind near the gorge.

Models indicate moisture moving back in either late next week or weekend. KOIN 6 News will be watching the possibility of low elevation snow Friday through Sunday.